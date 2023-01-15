Ravens inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Bengals

The sixth-seeded Baltimore Ravens are on the road for this weekend’s Wild Card game, traveling to face their AFC North rivals, the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday night. Kickoff time for that game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Three players have already been ruled out for Baltimore, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s still dealing with the knee injury that’s kept him on the shelf since Week 13 of the regular season. The hope is he can get back if they advance to the Divisional Round, but his PCL injury remains an issue.

Backup Tyler Huntley should get another start in Jackson’s place, but Huntley is questionable with a shoulder injury. Notably, the Ravens did not elevate elevate QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad, which suggests they’re comfortable with Huntley’s status. Cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday, and the team downgraded C Trystan Colon (illness) to out on Saturday.

The official inactive list comes out 90 minutes prior to game time.

Ravens inactives

TBD