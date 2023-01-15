Bengals inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Ravens

After last year’s Cinderella run to an AFC championship win, the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for another shot at the Super Bowl. To start the 2023 NFL playoffs, they’ll take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday night. Kickoff for that game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Bengals are coming into this one with a very short injury report. Offensive guard Alex Cappa has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Other than him, there’s no one else on the list this week, not even with a questionable designation.

Prior to the final injury report, wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt were each given an injury designation at practice. Higgins was dealing with an illness that cost him Wednesday’s practice, but he returned for full practice on Thursday and Friday. Taylor-Britt was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury, but got in a full session on Friday.

The official inactive report will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Bengals inactives

