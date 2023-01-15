Jaylen Waddle returns to game in Wild Card Round vs. Bills

Update: Waddle has returned to the field for Miami. It remains to be seen if his shoulder injury will hinder him at all.

Waddle is back on the field. He was questionable to return. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 15, 2023

Update: Waddle has returned to the bench but is considered questionable to return to the game with a shoulder injury.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a shoulder injury — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 15, 2023

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was trying to bring in a deep pass from rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson and landed on his shoulder hard. He was only able to get up to his knees and was in clear pain as he kept his right shoulder/arm close to his body and wasn’t moving it. Waddle was able to leave the field but went right into the blue medical tent.

Waddle into blue injury tent — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) January 15, 2023

Prior to the injury, Waddle was unable to bring in the only other target he has had in the game. While he is sidelined, teammate Tyreek Hill will continue to get looks in the offense. Thompson will also have to rely on wide receiver Trent Sherfield as well as tight end Mike Gesicki. Waddle is a dynamic wide receiver that brings a little bit of everything to the offense. If he is unable to return or missises significant time, it could hinder Miami’s offense in a game that they are already playing from behind in.