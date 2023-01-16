Cowboys inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys’ last Wild Card win was 2018, and they get a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that is eager to pull an upset. Fifth-seeded Dallas (12-5) travels to play fourth-seeded Tampa Bay (8-9) for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Cowboys will enter this game with a fairly healthy roster. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen did not practice at all on Friday, and his status remains OUT for Monday’s contest. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

While the Cowboys will be without Mullen, it appears that the rest of their roster is expected to play. Star defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot) was limited on Thursday and Friday, but practiced in full on Saturday. Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and tackle Tyron Smith (knee) finished out the week with a FP, as well.

Cowboys inactives

CB Trayvon Mullen (illness)