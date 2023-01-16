Buccaneers inactives ahead of 2023 NFL Wild Card matchup against Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff run was cut short in the NFC divisional round last year, but return to the postseason as NFC South champions. They host the fifth-seeded Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET, hoping to eke out a Wild Card win.

Considering that they’ve been one of the most banged-up rosters in the NFL to this point, the Buccaneers come into this game as light as they’ve been all season on the injury list. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee) did not practice on Thursday, was limited on Friday, and did not practice on Saturday. Guard Nick Leverett (knee, shoulder) missed practice Friday and Saturday. Both of their statuses remain doubtful for Monday’s Wild Card matchup. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (hip), wide receiver Mike Evans (illness), wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), guard John Molchon (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (shoulder), linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Keanu Neal (hip), safety Logan Ryan (knee), tackle Donovan Smith (foot) all started the week on the injury report, but were a full-go in practice by Thursday.

Buccaneers inactives

G Nick Leverett (knee, shoulder), TE Kyle Rudolph (knee)