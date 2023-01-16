Micah Parsons limps off field at halftime of Cowboys-Bucs playoff game, back to start third quarter

3rd quarter update: Parsons is back on the field to open the second half and the Cowboys made no injury announcement. That’s big news for Dallas, but this will still be something to keep an eye on the rest of the game.

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through one half of play in their Wild Card Round game, but they got a bit of a scare to end the second quarter. A camera showed Micah Parsons go down to his knee and appear to be in pain. He got up and left the field, but limped as he went to the locker room. The Cowboys head trainer was spotted accompanying him off the field.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons struggled to walk off field for start of halftime. Stopped at one point, as head athletic trainer Jim Maurer accompanied him. Something to watch in second half. pic.twitter.com/tJ1A7plwqN — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2023

The Cowboys lead the Bucs 18-0 thanks to three touchdowns from quarterback Dak Prescott. He has thrown for two touchdowns and scrambled for a third. Brett Maher missed all three extra points, but for the time-being it is not costing Dallas. Parsons has two tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass deflection.

Tom Brady has a history of big comebacks, so this game is far from over. But if the Cowboys can build on their lead, maybe they give Parsons a rest if this injury is something to be concerned about.