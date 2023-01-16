Russell Gage taken off field on cart at end of Wild Card game vs. Cowboys

Update: Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Gage has been taken to the hospital with a concussion and neck injury, per Scott Smith. Gage does have movement in his extremities thankfully.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, but things got serious in the closing minutes of Monday’s game. Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage took a shot to the back of the head from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. He struggled to get up and stayed down for an extended period.

The trainers were quick to come on the field while players took a knee. Gage was stabilized on a back-board and a cart came out to take him to the locker room. The Bucs did not announce an update to close out the game, but with less than three minutes remaining, he was not going to return to the field.