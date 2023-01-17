Trevor Lawrence limited with toe injury ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury as the Jaguars head into their Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jacksonville quarterback led his team to a major second half comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round, making up for a four-interception half with a four-touchdown half.

The Jaguars face the Chiefs on Saturday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

#Jaguars Tuesday Injury Report



Limited

Trevor Lawrence (toe)

Jamal Agnew (shoulder)

Luke Fortner (back - NEW)

Kendric Pryor (shoulder)



DNP

Brandon Scherff (abdomen)

Ross Matisick (back) — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 17, 2023

Trevor Lawrence injury updates

Tuesday, January 17 update — Lawrence was limited in practice with a toe injury. This has been an on-going injury he has played through since mid-December.

Fantasy football advice

Lawrence played both ends of the spectrum over the weekend, as Jags fans and fantasy managers shook their heads at the first half and celebrated in the second half. If Lawrence is limited or out, it will affect the Jags’ entire wide receiving group, as backup CJ Beathard has seen very few in-game snaps this season. Running back Travis Etienne grabbed 109 rushing yards in the Wild Card round, and there is a solid run game to lean on if Lawrence were to agitate his toe mid-game.

Keep an eye out here for updates on Lawrence’s condition this week.