Mecole Hardman continuing injury rehab ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET in the AFC Divisional round and there’s a huge question mark surrounding the status of wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman has been dealing with a pelvis injury that sidelined him for the back half of the regular season campaign. He was finally activated of IR ahead of their Week 18 finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, but was ultimately declared inactive for the game.

We’ll go over his injury status ahead of the postseason showdown below.

Mecole Hardman injury updates

Tuesday, January 17 update — Hardman didn’t practice on Tuesday according to head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs head man indicated that the wideout has been pushing to get back out on the field, but his body isn’t responding one. Reid indicated that they’ll back off of him, possibly signaling that he won’t play on Saturday.

Fantasy football advice

Hardman will most likely not suit up on Saturday. Given that he hasn’t played in more than two months, it will be business as usual for both the Chiefs and DFS users with Chiefs players in their lineups.