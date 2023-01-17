Jalen Hurts not on Tuesday injury report ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the New York Giants for their Divisional Round showdown this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET and starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was not listed on the injury report to begin the week. Hurts had been dealing with a shoulder injury at the back end of the regular season and missed back-to-back games for the franchise. He returned in their Week 18 finale against this same Giants club, leading them to a 23-16 victory to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Below, we’ll go over his injury status and what it means for Saturday.

Jalen Hurts injury updates

Tuesday, January 17 update — The Eagles held a walkthrough in practice on Tuesday and Hurts was listed as a full participant. It was the first time in weeks that he wasn’t on the injury report and appears to be fully healthy and ready to go for Saturday’s contest.

Fantasy football advice

Hurts seems to be A-ok for Saturday and will be someone to consider for a potential captain’s spot in DFS fantasy lineups.