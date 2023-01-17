Isaiah Hodgins dealing with ankle injury ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Eagles

The New York Giants will hit the road for their Divisional round showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of the showdown.

Picked up by the Giants off waivers in November, the third-year wideout carved out himself a role in the offense down the stretch before breaking out in last week’s Wild Card round game against the Minnesota Vikings. He hauled in eight of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the win. We’ll go over his injury status and how that could impact Saturday’s game below.

Isaiah Hodgins injury updates

Tuesday, January 17 update — Hodgins was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday. Him somewhat participating in practice and not being held out is a good sign for his availability this weekend and his usage will most likely get revved up as the week goes along. Keep tabs on his practice status for the next two days.

Fantasy football advice

Early indications are that he will be able to suit up on Saturday. If that’s the case, he’s definitely someone you would want to consider in DFS. The connection he’s established with quarterback Daniel Jones could prove to be the secret ingredient that adds a new dimension to the G-Men’s offense.