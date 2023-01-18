Isaiah McKenzie practices in full ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills should have plenty of receivers available to play out of the slot this week, as Isaiah McKenzie will make his return to the field after missing the Wild Card Round against the Dolphins. He practiced fully on Wednesday and is poised to play against the Bengals in the Divisional Round.

Isaiah McKenzie injury updates

Wednesday, Jan. 18 update — McKenzie practiced in full on Wednesday, the Bills first practice for the Divisional Round game vs. the Bengals.

Fantasy football advice

With the addition of Cole Beasley and Khalil Shakir seeing significant time out of the slot, McKenzie could see his snaps limited a bit this week. He might be worth an individual game DFS spot, but his downside is pretty low this week.