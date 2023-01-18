Jauan Jennings dealing with ankle injury ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET and wide receiver Jauan Jennings is dealing with an ankle injury. The second-year wideout tweaked it during the team’s 41-23 Wild Card round victory over the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday, leaving him with just two receptions for 41 yards for the afternoon.

Below, we’ll go over Jennings’ status as we get closer to the Divisional round showdown.

Jauan Jennings injury updates

Wednesday, January 18 update — Jennings was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. It’s the first injury report of the week for the 49ers, so him starting the week participating is a good sign for him stepping on the field this weekend. Obviously keep tabs on his status for Thursday and Friday.

Fantasy football advice

Jennings will most likely be able to go on Sunday. He only commands in the ballpark of three to four targets a game, so there’s a low ceiling on his value as a DFS fantasy asset.