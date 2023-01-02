Bills vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Many people have been looking forward to this game all week as the Buffalo Bills travel to Cincinnati to the on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. La’el Collins suffered a torn ACL last week which could really hurt this team in the playoffs. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The only player on the injury report for the Bills is Jordan Poyer who is dealing with a knee injury. Poyer logged just one limited practice this week. However, he told the media that he expects to play. Head coach Sean McDermott said he’s comfortable with Poyer playing even with just one practice this week.

The Bengals have just one player on the injury report as well. Defensive end Sam Hubbard is dealing with a calf injury. He logged limited practices all week. It seems that there’s a good chance Hubbard plays.