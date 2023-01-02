Jalen Hurts expected to play Week 18 vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have been without their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the last two weeks and they’ve now lost their last two games with backup Gardner Minshew at the helm. The good news is that Hurts is on track to return this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Eagles were hoping they’ve win one of their last two games to clinch the NFC East and No. 1 seed, but it wasn’t to be. They will now face a New York Giants team that has nothing to play for, but their head coach Brian Daboll says they will play their normal starters.

Jalen Hurts injury updates

Monday, Jan. 2 update — Hurts appears to be on track to play in Week 18 vs. Giants.

Fantasy football advice

Hurts is an automatic start in fantasy football and he helps eleate the rest of the skill position players.