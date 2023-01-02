John Harbaugh doesn’t know if Lamar Jackson will practice ahead of Week 18 vs. Bengals

It has now been 29 days since Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury and he has yet to take the practice field. Asked on Monday if Jackson would practice this week, head coach John Harbaugh said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today,” per Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens have secured a wild card spot, but they could still have a chance at the AFC North title if the Bengals were to lose Monday night to the Bills. That would give them a better seeding and a home playoff game.

Lamar Jackson injury updates

Monday, Jan. 2 update — Lamar Jackson has yet to practice since his knee injury a month ago. His availability for this eek is still very much up in the air. The team could be set on trying to get him ready for their wild card game at this point, but we will see.

Fantasy football advice

Tyler Huntley, Jackson’s backup quarterback, hasn’t been a fantasy asset and his passing numbers have pushed Mark Andrew’s numbers down. J.K. Dobbins is the only fantasy player you can count on at this point, but if Jackson returns, he would help the pass catchers.