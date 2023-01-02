Is Tua Tagovailoa playing in Week 18 vs. the Jets?

The Miami Dolphins were without QB Tua Tagovailoa in their Week 17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Dolphins fell 23-21 after scoring a late TD. Teddy Bridgewater was forced to start in Week 17 with Tagovailoa placed into concussion protocol, an issue that has popped up multiple times this season. We’re going to update you on Tua’s status for this week and whether or not he’s starting.

Is Tua Tagovailoa starting in Week 18?

As of Monday, it looks like Tagovailoa isn’t going to play again for Miami in the key Week 18 game. The Dolphins need a win and a Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills in order to sneak into the postseason as the 7-seed in the AFC. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that it’s looking like they’ll proceed this week with Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson at QB.

Fantasy football advice

There’s not much to go over in terms of fantasy football for Week 18. With season-long formats mostly over, we’re looking at DFS and Best Ball in Week 18 mostly. There is virtually no scenario in which you’d be looking to play Bridgewater or Thompson in DFS this week. The biggest fantasy impact is on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Both receivers busted in Week 17, which could have cost people a championship. It’s difficult to trust either receiver again this week if it’s Bridgewater or Thompson. The Dolphins’ running game was also pretty non-existent.