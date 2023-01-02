Christian McCaffrey considered day-to-day with ankle sprain ahead of Week 18 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 of the regular season. The 49ers will just be hoping to get to the postseason healthy, and now they’re monitoring the status of star running back Christian McCaffrey. Here are the latest updates.

Christian McCaffrey injury updates

Monday, Jan. 2 update - McCaffrey is considered day-to-day with an ankle sprain according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers have already locked up a playoff spot, so they’re likely going to monitor their star’s workload even if he ultimately is cleared to play in the contest.

Fantasy football advice

If your league is operating in Week 18, McCaffrey is still an automatic lineup play if active. Jordan Mason would be in line for more touches if McCaffrey is out, as Elijah Mitchell is still working to come back from a knee injury.