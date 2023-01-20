Bengals rule out OL Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals will once again be thin on their offensive line, as both Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams are out for their Divisional Round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Cappa is trying to return from ankle surgery, while Williams was injured last week and is “week-to-week” with a dislocated kneecap. This isn’t surprising news, but reinforces that the team will need backups to step up on the line.

Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams injury updates

Friday, Jan. 20 update — Offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams have been ruled out for the Divisional Round matchup with the Bills, per Adam Schefter.

Fantasy football advice

The Ravens brought Joe Burrow down four times last week and stopped Joe Mixon on the ground. Burrow has been dealing with problems on the line for his whole short career and has been able to overcome them. That still doesn’t mean it will be easy and it’s a weakness the Bills will try to exploit. Thankfully for the Bengals, Von Miller is on I.R.