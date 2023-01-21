What Eagles inactives list looks like ahead of Divisional matchup against Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week and will play host to the New York Giants in their NFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with the action being shown on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Avonte Maddox is the only player who has been ruled out ahead of Saturday night’s matchup. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Eagles will be without CB Avonte Maddox due to a toe injury, while T Lane Johnson, DT Linval Joseph, DE Robert Quinn, and DE Brandon Graham were all limited to some extent during practice earlier this week. Otherwise, the Eagles come into this game relatively healthy as they removed QB Jalen Hurts from the injury report altogether.

The Giants have LB Azeez Ojulari listed as questionable while CB Adoree Jackson, S Julian Love, WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Landon Collins, DB Fabian Moreau, and S Jason Pinnock are all listed on the injury report.