What Giants inactives list looks like ahead of Divisional matchup against Eagles

The New York Giants will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in their NFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday evening. The Eagles finished on top of the NFC East with a 14-3 record, while the Giants squeaked by in third place in the NFC East, securing a No. 6 seed in the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be shown on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Giants have LB Azeez Ojulari listed as questionable as he was limited in practice all week. CB Adoree Jackson, S Julian Love, WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Landon Collins, DB Fabian Moreau, and S Jason Pinnock are all listed without a status, and nobody missed practice this week although several of them were limited.

The Eagles will be without CB Avonte Maddox, who is out with a toe injury. They’ve also listed RT Lane Johnson, DT Linval Joseph, DE Robert Quinn, and DE Brandon Graham on their report although none of them have been designated with an injury status.