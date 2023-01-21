Patrick Mahomes is questionable to return in Divisional Round vs. Jaguars

Update: Mahomes is officially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Patrick Mahomes is back on the sideline and officially questionable to return with an ankle injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023

Update: Mahomes is back on the sideline and throwing, but Henne remains under center.

Patrick Mahomes is back on the sideline and is throwing. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 21, 2023

Update: Despite being adamantly against it on the sideline, Mahomes is heading to the locker room.

Mahomes headed to the locker room. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023

Update: The trainers taped up Mahomes’ ankle so that seems to be where he is feeling the most pain.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a knee, leg or ankle injury. He was tackled by a Jacksonville Jaguars defender and ended up landing in an awkward position. The defender ended up rolling onto Mahomes’ lower leg, and it is hard to tell what exactly is bothering him.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes limping heavily after taking this hit to his knee. He didn't come out of the game, however. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/HUmI709Ge6 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 21, 2023

The quarterback came over to the sideline to have a talk with Andy Reid but opted to stay in the game. He is definitely dealing with some kind of issue as he wasn’t even able to hand the ball off pain-free to his running back. Mahomes had to hop in the backfield before giving the ball to his running back. The first quarter has ended, and Mahomes is getting looked at on the bench.

In the first quarter, Mahomes finished 11 of 13 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown. He had one rush for five yards. If the injury keeps him off the field, his backup is 37-year-old Chad Henne.