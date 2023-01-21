 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patrick Mahomes is questionable to return in Divisional Round vs. Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
&nbsp;Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against Devin Lloyd #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Update: Mahomes is officially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Update: Mahomes is back on the sideline and throwing, but Henne remains under center.

Update: Despite being adamantly against it on the sideline, Mahomes is heading to the locker room.

Update: The trainers taped up Mahomes’ ankle so that seems to be where he is feeling the most pain.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a knee, leg or ankle injury. He was tackled by a Jacksonville Jaguars defender and ended up landing in an awkward position. The defender ended up rolling onto Mahomes’ lower leg, and it is hard to tell what exactly is bothering him.

The quarterback came over to the sideline to have a talk with Andy Reid but opted to stay in the game. He is definitely dealing with some kind of issue as he wasn’t even able to hand the ball off pain-free to his running back. Mahomes had to hop in the backfield before giving the ball to his running back. The first quarter has ended, and Mahomes is getting looked at on the bench.

In the first quarter, Mahomes finished 11 of 13 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown. He had one rush for five yards. If the injury keeps him off the field, his backup is 37-year-old Chad Henne.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round

View all 45 stories

More From DraftKings Nation