Update: Kirk has returned to the game with four minutes remaining, down 10.

Update: Christian Kirk is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk suffered an apparent leg injury against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. He is getting his leg looked at by the medical staff at the moment. Kirk has five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown, but did drop a long pass early in the game. We’ll keep you up to date on his status.