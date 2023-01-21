What Jaguars inactives list looks like ahead of Divisional matchup against Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars will go head to head with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon. The Jags will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the matchup, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on NBC with a streaming option on NBC Sports.

Luckily for the Jaguars, they’re coming into this game in fairly good shape with six players listed as questionable after being limited in practice earlier in the week, and no new players being ruled out in recent days. Granted, one of those players is QB Trevor Lawrence with a toe injury, but he’s widely expected to play on Saturday.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Jaguars have listed OL Brandon Scherff, OL Luke Fortner, WR Kendric Pryor, WR Jamal Agnew, QB Trevor Lawrence, and LS Ross Matiscik as questionable ahead of Saturday’s Divisional matchup.

The Chiefs will be without WR Mecole Hardman, who has been ruled out for the game due to a pelvis injury.