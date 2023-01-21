What Chiefs inactives list looks like ahead of Divisional matchup against Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their AFC Divisional matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs, who finished on top of the AFC West with a 14-3 record, will play host as the Jaguars travel to Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the action can be seen on NBC, with a livestream option on NBC Sports.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out ahead of Saturday’s action while others have had their injury status removed. We will get the full list of inactives around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chiefs will be without WR Mecole Hardman due to a pelvis injury. DE Frank Clark has had his injury status removed, and although he was limited in practice this week, he’s expected to play on Saturday.

The Jaguars have listed OL Brandon Scherff, OL Luke Fortner, WR Kendric Pryor, WR Jamal Agnew, QB Trevor Lawrence, and LS Ross Matiscik as questionable.