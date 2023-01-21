Can Jimmy Garoppolo return for 49ers in playoffs?

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been sidelined for most of the second half of the 2023 season due to a foot injury. He hasn’t played since Dec. 4 but ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting some good news as the Niners head into the Divisional Round against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. We’re going to take a look at the report and update you on Jimmy G’s status for the postseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury updates

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, there’s an “outside chance” that Jimmy G can return for the NFC Championship game if the 49ers advance past the Cowboys on Sunday.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo has an “outside chance” to be ready for the NFC Championship Game if San Francisco were able to advance to it, but that “there’d be a better chance” for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if the 49ers could get that far. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023

The more likely scenario is that Garoppolo can return for the Super Bowl if the Niners make it that far. Seeing as Brock Purdy has filled in nicely, it would be a pretty tough call for Shanahan to turn to Jimmy G after Purdy got you that far. It would be a nice insurance policy in case Purdy does struggle down the stretch and Garoppolo is healthy.

Purdy’s first test will be against the Cowboys after a convincing win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. He threw for 332 yards and three TDs against Seattle. Dallas has a much better defense and pass rush, which should be able to pressure Purdy. We’ll see if the Niners can get by the Cowboys and how Purdy performs. If Purdy struggles, but the San Fran D holds up, we could see Jimmy G down the road.