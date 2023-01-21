 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Jimmy Garoppolo return for 49ers in playoffs?

The QB is progressing in his recovery from a foot injury. We break down whether or not he has a shot to return this postseason.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 33-17. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been sidelined for most of the second half of the 2023 season due to a foot injury. He hasn’t played since Dec. 4 but ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting some good news as the Niners head into the Divisional Round against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. We’re going to take a look at the report and update you on Jimmy G’s status for the postseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury updates

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, there’s an “outside chance” that Jimmy G can return for the NFC Championship game if the 49ers advance past the Cowboys on Sunday.

The more likely scenario is that Garoppolo can return for the Super Bowl if the Niners make it that far. Seeing as Brock Purdy has filled in nicely, it would be a pretty tough call for Shanahan to turn to Jimmy G after Purdy got you that far. It would be a nice insurance policy in case Purdy does struggle down the stretch and Garoppolo is healthy.

Purdy’s first test will be against the Cowboys after a convincing win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. He threw for 332 yards and three TDs against Seattle. Dallas has a much better defense and pass rush, which should be able to pressure Purdy. We’ll see if the Niners can get by the Cowboys and how Purdy performs. If Purdy struggles, but the San Fran D holds up, we could see Jimmy G down the road.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Cowboys vs. 49ers in the NFC Divisional round

View all 19 stories

More From DraftKings Nation