Who is Patrick Mahomes’ backup on Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared to injure his ankle in the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Mahomes is getting his ankle/knee taped up on the sidelines and should be able to stay in the game. If Mahomes further injures himself or is ruled out if the Chiefs can advance, they may need to turn to their backup QB. We go over the depth chart and who Kansas City would have to start if Mahomes’ injury is serious.

The Chiefs backup on the depth chart is none other than Chad Henne. He only attempted two passes during the regular season and hasn’t played in more than four games in a single season since 2013 with the Jaguars. That would be some narrative if Henne were forced into the game against his former team in the playoffs in such a big spot.

Update — Henne is likely going to enter the game in the second quarter with Mahomes heading to the locker room.

The only other time Henne has played in the postseason was back in the Divisional Round when the Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 22-17. Henne also had to come in relief for Mahomes and Kansas City would go on to win.

This should have a big impact on in-game betting lines for this game. Mahomes is hobbled and looks like he’s going to play out the game. If he is forced to leave and Henne comes in, the Jags’ will be in a pretty good spot considering how the first quarter went. Trevor Lawrence looks good early and the offense was able to march down the field and score. The line is drastically moving in Jacksonville’s favor.