Who is Trevor Lawrence’s backup on Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Trevor Lawrence is the Jaguars starting quarterback, but he’s been dealing with a toe injury for the past month. It has not cost him playing time, but it’s an injury to keep a close eye on during this critical period.

If Lawrence were to miss any time, C.J. Beathard would move into the starting lineup. The Jaguars signed Beathard to a two-year deal in 2021 and he will be a free agent after the 2022-23 season wraps. He is the team’s backup and the only other quarterback on the active roster. The team has rookie E.J. Perry on the practice squad and signed Nathan Rourke to a reserve/future contract for the coming offseason.

Beathard appeared in four games during the 2022-23 regular season. In Week 3, he took a knee in a 38-10 win over the Chargers. In Week 13, he was 2 of 3 for 6 yards in a 40-14 blowout loss to the Lions. In Week 16, he took three knees in a 19-3 win over the Jets. In Week 17, he came on in garbage time against the Texans, completing 5 of 8 passes for 29 yards with an interception.