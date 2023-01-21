Who is Jalen Hurts’ backup on Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles kick off their playoff season on Saturday when they host the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox. Philadelphia is an eight-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and is looking to complete a three-game sweep of New York this season.

The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which brought with it a first round bye. The timing was perfect as it gave quarterback Jalen Hurts some time to heal up his injured right shoulder. He returned in Week 18 after a two-week absence, and helped lead the Eagles to a 22-16 win over the Giants to secure the No. 1 seed. After appearing on the injury report that week, Hurts was not listed at all this week and is as close to 100% as he’ll likely be in the playoffs.

If Hurts aggravates the shoulder injury or suffers another injury, Gardner Minshew is his backup quarterback. Ian Book is also available on the 53-man roster, but he is inactive for the Eagles-Giants game.

The Eagles acquired Minshew from the Jaguars in August 2021, sending a conditional sixth round pick for the QB. He’s made four starts in place of Hurts the past two seasons. This season, he started in back-to-back losses in Week 16 and 17. Across those two games, he completed 42 of 72 passes for 629 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.