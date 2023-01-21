Who is Daniel Jones’ backup on Eagles?

The New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and the winner advances to the NFC Championship Game to face the winner of Sunday’s Cowboys-49ers game. The Eagles entered the game as an eight-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daniel Jones has emerged as a key cog in the Giants offense, likely earning himself a sizable contract in the offseason. They’ll need a big game from Jones to keep up with the high-flying Eagles, and that will include extensive work in the running game. Jones had the second most rushing attempts on the team, rushing 120 times for 708 yards.

A mobile quarterback could open himself up to more hits than a more traditional pocket quarterback, and so a strong backup option is critical. The Giants backup quarterback is Tyrod Taylor, and they have Davis Webb available on the practice squad. Webb would not be available in Saturday’s game, so if Jones and Taylor both got hurt, Saquon Barkley would likely get a fair amount of work in wildcat formations.

Taylor made three appearances at quarterback for the Giants this season. In Week 4 he completed 1 of 3 passes for 11 yards and in Week 14 he completed all five of his pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown, and added 20 rushing yards. He appeared in Week 17 against the Colts but did not attempt a pass or run. He has one career playoff appearance, starting for the Bills in their 2018 Wild Card round loss to the Jaguars. He completed 17 of 37 passes for 134 yards and an interception.