Will Patrick Mahomes start AFC Championship game?

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the Divisional Round to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season. They’ll face the winner of Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills next week in the conference championship.

The Chiefs got a big scare in Saturday’s win. Mahomes took a hit to the right leg at the end of a play in the second quarter and was clearly hurt from it.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes limping heavily after taking this hit to his knee. He didn't come out of the game, however. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/HUmI709Ge6 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 21, 2023

He briefly remained in the game, but eventually had to leave and go to the locker room. He received x-rays that were reported as being negative. Chad Henne replaced him for the rest of the second quarter, and then Mahomes returned to start the third quarter.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship game?

After the game, Mahomes confirmed the negative x-rays but then said, “They haven’t diagnosed anything yet, but I’ll be good to go [for next week].” Andy Reid will get a chance to speak about the injury as well, but it’s safe to say we won’t get much clarity for at least a couple days. There’s some thought it was a high ankle sprain, but we’ll need to wait for more details.

The Chiefs do not need to release an injury report until Wednesday. We’ll hear from Andy Reid before then, but don’t expect anything too firm. Instead, we’ll see how much practice Mahomes gets in across Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Even if he gets little or no practice, it’s a good bet he’s playing next week in the AFC Championship Game. But it depends on the severity of the injury.