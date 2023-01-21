 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Patrick Mahomes start AFC Championship game?

The Chiefs QB has an ankle injury We update you on his status for the Championship Round.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the Divisional Round to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season. They’ll face the winner of Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills next week in the conference championship.

The Chiefs got a big scare in Saturday’s win. Mahomes took a hit to the right leg at the end of a play in the second quarter and was clearly hurt from it.

He briefly remained in the game, but eventually had to leave and go to the locker room. He received x-rays that were reported as being negative. Chad Henne replaced him for the rest of the second quarter, and then Mahomes returned to start the third quarter.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship game?

After the game, Mahomes confirmed the negative x-rays but then said, “They haven’t diagnosed anything yet, but I’ll be good to go [for next week].” Andy Reid will get a chance to speak about the injury as well, but it’s safe to say we won’t get much clarity for at least a couple days. There’s some thought it was a high ankle sprain, but we’ll need to wait for more details.

The Chiefs do not need to release an injury report until Wednesday. We’ll hear from Andy Reid before then, but don’t expect anything too firm. Instead, we’ll see how much practice Mahomes gets in across Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Even if he gets little or no practice, it’s a good bet he’s playing next week in the AFC Championship Game. But it depends on the severity of the injury.

