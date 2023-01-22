What Bengals inactives list looks like ahead of Divisional matchup against Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals will head on the road to play against the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Divisional Round matchup. It’s just three weeks removed from the game between the two sides that was cancelled after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The Bengals locked up the No. 3 seed and took down the Ravens in their Wild Card matchup and now turn their focus to the No. 2 seed Bills. The action is set for a Sunday afternoon kickoff at 3 p.m. ET, with the action being shown on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee) are both listed as out ahead of Sunday’s game. We will get the full list of inactives around 1:30 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bengals will be without G Alex Cappa and OT Jonah Williams after neither of them practiced this week. CB Tre Flowers is listed as doubtful after he only practiced on Friday and was limited even then. DT D.J. Reader, CB Eli Apple, DE Joseph Ossai, and DB Michael Thomas are on the injury report without a status, but practiced in full this week for the most part.

The Bills have NT Jordan Phillips and DE DaQuan Jones listed as questionable as both players were limited in practice this week. CB Dane Jackson, CB Cam Lewis, WR Isaiah McKenzie, FS Jordan Poyer, QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, and RB Taiwan Jones all appeared on the injury report through the week, but are expected to play against the Bengals.