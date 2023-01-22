What Bills inactives list looks like ahead of Divisional matchup against Bengals

The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon in their AFC Divisional round matchup roughly three weeks after their game that was cancelled after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Sunday’s game will get underway at 3 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on CBS as both teams battle to reach the AFC Championship.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Bills haven’t ruled anyone out ahead of the game, but both Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones are listed as questionable and have been limited in practice all week. We will get the full list of inactives around 1:30 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bills will be without Damar Hamlin of course, after he was placed on injured reserve following his cardiac arrest. NT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and DE DaQuan Jones (calf) are questionable, while CB Dane Jackson, CB Cam Lewis, WR Isaiah McKenzie, FS Jordan Poyer, QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, and RB Taiwan Jones were listed without a status on the report and are expected to play.

The Bengals will be without G Alex Cappa and OT Jonah Williams after neither of them practiced this week. CB Tre Flowers is listed as doubtful after he only practiced on Friday and was limited even then. DT D.J. Reader, CB Eli Apple, DE Joseph Ossai, and DB Michael Thomas are on the injury report without a status, but practiced in full this week for the most part.