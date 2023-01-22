What Cowboys inactives list looks like ahead of Divisional matchup against 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys will head on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC Divisional round matchup on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium while FOX will carry the broadcast.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Cowboys come into this game fairly healthy, with tackle Jason Peters the only one ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game. We will get the full list of inactives around 5 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Cowboys will be without Jason Peters, who has been ruled out with a hip injury. The final injury report lists a handful of players without injury statuses, but most of them practiced in full and are expected to play. Safety Jayron Kearse is listed as questionable with a knee injury as well.

The 49ers will be without CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) and QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), but otherwise come in with a healthy team.