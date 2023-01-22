What 49ers inactives list looks like ahead of Divisional matchup against Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers will play host to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Divisional round matchup on Sunday evening. The Cowboys ousted the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round while the 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks in their Wild Card matchup. Kickoff for the Divisional round game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium and can be seen on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) and QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. We will get the full list of inactives around 5 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The 49ers will be without Ambry Thomas and Jimmy Garoppolo, but nobody else has been ruled out ahead of the action. DL Samson Ebukam (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (ankle), and DL Javon Kinlaw (knee) were limited in practice this week, but are expected to play.

The Cowboys will be without T Jason Peters, who has been ruled out with a hip injury. Safety Jayron Kearse is listed as questionable with a knee injury and was limited in practice, but is expected to be available for Sunday evening’s game.