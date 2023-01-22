Tony Pollard ruled OUT with high-ankle sprain in Divisional Round vs. 49ers

Update: As we expected, Tony Pollard has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a high-ankle sprain.

#Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is out for the game with a high ankle sprain, per the Fox broadcast. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2023

Update: Pollard had an air cast on when going to the locker room. It’s not looking good.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard fitted for air cast on left lower leg/ankle before he's carted off, per @KristiCowboy https://t.co/bqfKtnXxQe — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 23, 2023

Update: Tony Pollard is being carted to the locker room for further evaluation, per Jon Machota. This is not a good development and his chances to return to this game appear to be getting smaller.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had his leg rolled up on a tackle by Jimmie Ward. He was able to get to his feet, but is being helped off the field and is headed to the injury tent. Ezekiel Elliott will take over as the lead back while he is out.

Pollard has been the more explosive running back for Dallas this season, while Elliott has been a plodder of late. If Pollard can’t return, the Cowboys will have lost one of their two explosive offensive playmakers.