Stefon Diggs returns to the field after collision with photographer in Divisional Round vs. Bengals

Stefon Diggs suffered an injury in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch while defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) during the first quarter of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Diggs is back in the game. We will have to see if he has any sort of limitation from the collision. The Bills settled for a field goal on that drive only a few plays later so Diggs could be receiving further treatment.

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. It is a snowy day in Buffalo, and it has been hard for players to keep traction. With Buffalo on offense, quarterback Josh Allen tried to find Stefon Diggs for a long reception, but the pass took his receiver out of bounds. Diggs collided with a photographer and was slow to get to his feet. He is now in the medical tent getting a further evaluation.

Prior to getting hurt, Diggs had brought in four of his seven targets for 35 yards. The Bills have yet to score a receiving touchdown and are playing from behind in the second half. If Diggs misses any sort of time, Gabe Davis would likely see more targets, but he would be a big absence to overcome.

