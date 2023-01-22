Stefon Diggs returns to the field after collision with photographer in Divisional Round vs. Bengals

Update: Diggs is back in the game. We will have to see if he has any sort of limitation from the collision. The Bills settled for a field goal on that drive only a few plays later so Diggs could be receiving further treatment.

The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. It is a snowy day in Buffalo, and it has been hard for players to keep traction. With Buffalo on offense, quarterback Josh Allen tried to find Stefon Diggs for a long reception, but the pass took his receiver out of bounds. Diggs collided with a photographer and was slow to get to his feet. He is now in the medical tent getting a further evaluation.

Prior to getting hurt, Diggs had brought in four of his seven targets for 35 yards. The Bills have yet to score a receiving touchdown and are playing from behind in the second half. If Diggs misses any sort of time, Gabe Davis would likely see more targets, but he would be a big absence to overcome.