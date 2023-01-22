 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noah Brown suffers injury in Divisional Round vs. 49ers

Noah Brown suffered an injury in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Noah Brown #85 of the Dallas Cowboys gets set against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round on Sunday. The Cowboys have gotten off to a slow start in the game and need all hands on deck to keep up with the 49ers' defense. Wide receiver Noah Brown took a big hit in the second quarter and instantly called for a substitution. When he got off the field, he went right into the medical tent.

Prior to the injury, Brown had caught both of his targets for a combined 21 yards. He typically serves as the third wide receiver for the Cowboys' offense but was expected to play a big role as Dallas could need to pass the ball to counter the tough San Francisco defense. With Brown sidelined, Michael Gallup and the veteran T.Y. Hilton could see more targets. Currently, Dallas is tied with San Francisco 3-3 in the second quarter.

