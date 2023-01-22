Noah Brown suffers injury in Divisional Round vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round on Sunday. The Cowboys have gotten off to a slow start in the game and need all hands on deck to keep up with the 49ers' defense. Wide receiver Noah Brown took a big hit in the second quarter and instantly called for a substitution. When he got off the field, he went right into the medical tent.

#Cowboys WR Noah Brown in medical tent after taking hit from Talanoa Hufanga on 3rd-down catch. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 23, 2023

Prior to the injury, Brown had caught both of his targets for a combined 21 yards. He typically serves as the third wide receiver for the Cowboys' offense but was expected to play a big role as Dallas could need to pass the ball to counter the tough San Francisco defense. With Brown sidelined, Michael Gallup and the veteran T.Y. Hilton could see more targets. Currently, Dallas is tied with San Francisco 3-3 in the second quarter.