CeeDee Lamb dealing with finger injury in Divisional Round vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the San Francisco 49ers with a shot at the NFC Championship Game on the line. The Cowboys have already seen their depth chart shake-up as running back Tony Pollard has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury. After a big reception in the third quarter, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb appeared to injure his finger. He motioned for the training staff to tape it up and was able to get back out there. We will have to wait and see how it impacts his game the rest of the way.

Something to keep an eye on: CeeDee Lamb points to finger after a catch on the field.



: FOX pic.twitter.com/ip8UNOSZIO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 23, 2023

With about six minutes left in the third quarter, Lamb has seven receptions on nine targets for 88 yards. His teammate Noah Brown missed most of the first half after a big hit as he was getting checked out for a concussion. He was able to return, but Lamb seems to be putting his team on his back with Pollard out. The wide receiver came down with a big reception after his fingers were taped, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t something to monitor for the rest of the game.