Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen went into the injury tent after taking a hit and Case Keenum came in for one play, but Allen was able to return to the game. Allen came extremely close to fumbling as he was hit right as he was passing, but the fumble call was overturned. Alenn and the Bills are down 17 with 8 minutes left in the game.
Josh Allen goes into injury tent in Divisional Round vs. Bengals, but returns quickly
Josh Allen suffered an injury in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here are the latest updates.