Who is Joe Burrow’s backup on Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They finished the regular season by winning their final eight games in a row. The Bengals have seen their offense turn around as starting quarterback Joe Burrow has been given more control and is able to do more of what he wants. If Burrow was forced to miss any of Cincinnati’s games due to injury, who would replace him?

Brandon Allen remains the backup to Joe Burrow. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was waived ahead of the 2017 season and joined the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons. Allen spent 2019 with the Denver Broncos and made three starts. He landed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 and has been with the team since.

In the four years that he has seen playing time, Allen has gotten into 15 total games. He has completed 56.7% of his passes for 1,611 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He isn’t much of a rushing quarterback and has 33 attempts for 64 yards. Allen played his college ball at Arkansas from 2011-2015. He had 7,463 passing yards with 64 touchdowns and 26 interceptions and added 136 rushing yards for four more touchdowns on the ground.