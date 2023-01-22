Who is Josh Allen’s backup on Bills?

The Buffalo Bills find themselves back in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Quarterback Josh Allen has had another strong season. He did see his accuracy numbers dip with an increase in interceptions but still led the team to a 13-3 record and an AFC East title. While all eyes tend to be on Allen under center, who serves as his backup?

Case Keenum is listed as Allen’s backup on the Buffalo Bill's depth chart. The veteran is playing in his 11th career season. He has spent time with the Houston Texans, the St. Louis/ Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns before landing in Buffalo. Buffalo also has Matt Barkley on their roster as their third-string QB.

Keenum has played in 78 career games and is one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the league. He has completed 62.3% of his passes for 14,884 yards for 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions. Keenum has never been much of a dual-threat quarterback and only has 148 career rushing attempts for 450 yards and six touchdowns.

Keenum played collegiately at Houston and once held the record for the most passing yards in a season. All told in college, Keenum threw for 19,217 yards with 155 touchdowns and 46 interceptions from 2007-2011. He went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.