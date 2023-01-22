Who is Brock Purdy’s backup on 49ers?

You would be hard-pressed not to have heard of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. A former last pick in the NFL Draft, Purdy has been the third starting quarterback for San Francisco this season. He finds himself in the Divisional round, continuing to make news headlines with his impromptu season. With San Francisco having to go so far down their depth chart with Purdy, who is serving as his backup?

Purdy is backed up by NFL journeyman Josh Johnson. He has been in the league in some capacity since 2008. Johnson has played for or been a practice squad member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos.

Throughout his illustrious career, Johnson has played in a total of 39 games. He has completed 58% of his career passes for 2,280 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Johnson has never been a dual-threat guy and only has 78 career rushing attempts for 425 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson played his college ball at San Diego. He finished with 9,699 passing yards with 113 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Johnson ran plenty in college and added 1,864 career yards on the ground with 19 touchdowns. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team’s 53-man roster but is inactive while recovering from a foot injury. There is speculation he could be available if the team advances to the NFC Championship Game, but it’s not set in stone.