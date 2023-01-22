Who is Dak Prescott’s backup on Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have advanced to the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs. While it was a rocky regular season, the Wild Card win was certainly fueled by quarterback Dak Prescott. He had something to prove in the playoffs and helped to relieve some postseason criticism. We have seen him struggle with injuries even as recently as this season, so if he does get banged up, who is his backup?

Cooper Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback from Week 2 to Week 6. He had ended up playing well enough that there were many fans and analysts that were calling for him to continue even when Prescott was healthy. Dallas ended up giving the ball back to Prescott under center and finished with a 12-5 regular season record and a second-place finish in the NFC East.

Rush has been in the league since 2017 and has spent all five seasons with the Cowboys. He has played in 16 career games and has completed 59% of his passes for 1,475 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions. Despite the advantage of it being a pun with his name, he doesn’t have much rushing ability. Rush only has 20 career carries for a total of 11 yards.

Rush played his college ball at Central Michigan from 2012-2016. He played in 50 career games and threw for 12,891 yards with 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. Rush went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.