Patrick Mahomes dealing with high-ankle sprain ahead of AFC Championship game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. The high-ankle sprain had been reported, but Reid confirmed it. Usually, a player with a high-ankle sprain will miss around 4 weeks, but Mahomes has already told reporters that he will play against the Bengals.

Mahomes played on the injury against the Jaguars last weekend and still played well, but there is no doubt he had to compensate for his injury while on the field. A one-legged Mahomes is better than most the quarterbacks in the league, but maybe not better than Joe Burrow.

Monday, Jan. 23 update — Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but says he will play through the injury and start against the Bengals in the Championship game.

The Chiefs will need Mahomes to be mobile enough to protect himself and plant to throw. Andy Reid did say that this ankle injury is probably not as serious as the one he suffered to start the 2019 season, and Mahomes was able to play through that one, per Sam McDowell. As long as he plays, we know how great a quarterback he is and it will be hard to fade him. But, we can lower our expectations a bit.