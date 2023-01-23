Christian McCaffrey day-to-day heading into NFC Championship vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is considered day-to-day with a calf injury heading into the NFC Championship Game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has a bruised calf. He's day to day, per Kyle Shanahan. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 23, 2023

McCaffrey had 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Niners’ Divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys — San Francisco’s only touchdown of the game. His snaps were limited late in the game due to the calf injury, resulting in his lowest rushing yardage since November. He also added six receptions for 22 yards in the win while playing through the injury in Sunday’s game. In comparison, he had 136 all-purpose yards and a score in the Wild Card round.

McCaffrey said the injury was “nothing bad.” Running back Elijah Mitchell filled in on several snaps, adding 51 yards on the ground over 14 carries. The Niners are 2.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into their game against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.