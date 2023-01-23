Elijah Mitchell day-to-day with groin issue ahead of NFC Championship vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is day-to-day with a groin issue heading into the NFC Championship game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. RB Christian McCaffrey is also on the injury report with a calf contusion, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that he’s expected to play in the game. Mitchell should have a similar situation, but it’s worth noting that both RBs are dealing with injuries heading into the big game.

Mitchell only appeared in five games during the regular season due to sprained knee that held him out since Nov. 27. Mitchell was able to get back toward the end of the regular season and has played in both playoff games for the Niners. He finished with 279 yards on 45 attempts for two TDs during the regular season. So far in two playoff games, Mitchell has 53 yards on 23 carries with two catches for 25 yards.

The 49ers are underdogs on the road against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, which is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox. Of the four remaining teams, the Niners have the worst odds to win the Super Bowl at +330.