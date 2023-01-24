Report: Tony Pollard expected to be ready by training camp

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard underwent leg surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be ready for training camp this offseason, per Todd Archer of ESPN. Pollard sustained a broken leg during the Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday. The running back is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

There’s a chance this could impact how teams approach Pollard’s next contract in NFL free agency in March. Pollard is coming off a breakout season in which he rushed for just over 1,000 yards with 12 total TDs over 16 games. Pollard finished just outside the top-15 in terms of rushing yards in the NFL but was top-10 in yards per carry (5.2). Pollard is just one of the top RBs on the open market in arguably the strongest free agency class in recent memory.

A few other big names in the RB market this offseason include Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders, David Montgomery, Jamaal Williams, Damien Harris and Devin Singletary. The fact Pollard is coming off a major injury and the market is flush with backs, could impact him getting a long-term deal/more money in free agency. The Cowboys should be interested in bringing their leading rusher back for 2023-24, so that feels like a more likely scenario now.