Mecole Hardman may return for AFC Championship game vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has not played since Week 9. He was placed on injured reserve with a pelvis injury in November and was reactivated on January 4, but has not played since reactivation. Over the eight games he played to start the season, he had over 300 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns.

He is back at practice on Wednesday ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 29.

Andy Reid said that the idea of backing off Mecole Hardman (pelvis) "worked," and that Hardman feels good. It seems the #Chiefs again like the chances that he can return this week. He hasn't played since Week 9. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 25, 2023

Mecole Hardman injury updates

Wednesday, January 25 — Head coach Andy Reid said that Hardman “seems to be in a good place.” He participated in Wednesday practice.

Fantasy football advice

We will have to keep an eye on Hardman’s availability and limits in practice this week, as he may not be back up to full strength. However, if he is playing, we can expect Mahomes to target him — his six TDs in eight games has him tied for third-most scores all season with Clyde Edwards-Helaire despite missing the majority of the year. Patrick Mahomes is good about distributing the ball to different targets, and if Hardman is worked into that rotation, we can expect big things out of him if he’s back to full health.