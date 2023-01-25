A.J. Brown dealing with lower body injury ahead of NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was dinged up with a lower body injury in last Saturday’s 38-7 blowout victory over the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round. The All-Pro wideout appeared to be visibly frustrated on the sidelines late in the contest and head coach Nick Sirianni indicated afterwards that the frustration was due to the discomfort from the injury.

Below, we’ll keep tabs on Brown’s status throughout the week ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

A.J. Brown injury updates

Wednesday, January 25 update — Brown told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he’s good to go for Sunday’s showdown. The Eagles are holding a walkthrough on Wednesday and Brown is expected to be listed as a participant.

Fantasy football advice

All signs are pointing towards Brown being read to go for Sunday’s showdown. That makes him a prime option to put in your DFS lineups for Sunday’s game.